19-year-old man missing in Jefferson County
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County deputies are looking for 19-year-old Deandre Floyd.
Deputies said Floyd was last seen on January 2, 2022, at his home in Brighton. He was wearing a black jacket and black jeans.
If you have any information about the whereabouts of Deandre Floyd please contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450 option #2.
