Advertisement

19-year-old man missing in Jefferson County

Deandre Floyd
Deandre Floyd(Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County deputies are looking for 19-year-old Deandre Floyd.

Deputies said Floyd was last seen on January 2, 2022, at his home in Brighton. He was wearing a black jacket and black jeans.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Deandre Floyd please contact the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office at 205-325-1450 option #2

Posted by Jefferson County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, January 13, 2022

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Deandre Floyd please contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450 option #2.

