WBRC extends local programming with launch of “First Alert Weather Extra” broadcast exclusively on streaming channels

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC FOX6 News announced today that it is launching a new weather-centric show “First Alert Weather Extra” on January 17, 2022, that will be available exclusively on WBRC’s streaming channels to include the WBRC News app, wbrc.com, Roku, Amazon Fire, and Apple TV.

WBRC’s team of First Alert meteorologists, including Chief Meteorologist Wes Wyatt, Jill Gilardi, Matt Daniel, Lauren Linahan, Fred Hunter, and Mickey Ferguson, will be producing this new 30-minute show that will stream weekdays from 6:30 to 7 p.m. As the leader in the market, WBRC FOX6 News aims to fulfill its mission of delivering the best weather programming at times in and in ways that are most convenient for its audience. This exclusive to Birmingham daily streaming show focusing on weather does just that.

“We have the largest weather team in the state, and with that, decades of experience forecasting a variety of weather phenomena,” said Chief Meteorologist Wes Wyatt. “This show gives us the opportunity to showcase the team’s expertise, and to provide more in-depth analysis into both short-term and long-range forecasts.”

WBRC FOX6 News Vice President and General Manager, Collin R. Gaston, added, “Weather is the number one topic that resonates with Alabamians, specifically in the Birmingham market. Therefore, extending our presence with the number one weather team in Alabama into this new time period was a no-brainer for WBRC.”

“First Alert Weather Extra” will include weather extras in addition to the content provided in our broadcast. Audiences can expect to see detailed information on long range outlooks, going beyond the 7-day forecast, big weather stories around the nation, gardening reports, and more.

“Our studio has state of the art storm tracking and radar equipment to provide our audiences with the most accurate and innovative weather information. In the First Alert Weather Extra show our viewers will see more of the things they love — ‘The Next Big Thing’ and ‘Weather Every 6′ and more. It is another way for us to service our loyal audiences,” said Shannon Isbell, News Director of WBRC FOX6 News.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.