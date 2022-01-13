LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Suspect from Birmingham, wanted for double homicide in Georgia, arrested in Arizona

Joshua Sanders arrested in Arizona
Joshua Sanders arrested in Arizona(U.S. Marshals Service)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 7:33 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLAGSTAFF, AZ. (WBRC) - U.S. Marshals announced on Wednesday that a man from Birmingham has been arrested in Arizona, after being accused of a double homicide in Georgia.

Authorities announced that Joshua Sanders was arrested on Wednesday in Flagstaff. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation believes Sanders was involved in a deadly shooting of two women on January 6th.

Authorities say Sanders was identified as the prime suspect in this shooting of an acquaintance and her mother after a domestic dispute. Authorities say Sanders then stole the victim’s car and left it in Birmingham, where it was abandoned.

Authorities say Sanders got on a bus in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Tuesday, headed to Los Angeles. On Wednesday, U.S. Marshals and the Flagstaff Police established surveillance at the Greyhound bus station. Sanders was identified exiting the bus and taken in the custody. Authorities say three guns were seized as evidence during the arrest.

Sanders is currently in custody and awaiting extradition back to Georgia.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington,...
Justice Dept. creating unit focused on domestic terrorism
Hoover announces new head football coach Wade Waldrop
Hoover High School announces new head football coach
ADPH: More than 1M positive COVID-19 cases
Hueytown PD: 2 year old dies from shooting, toddler found weapon and discharged it
Shooting investigation in Blount Co.
Sheriff: Suspect in hospital after deputy-involved shooting in Blount County

Latest News

Law enforcement officers stress you shouldn't leave guns unattended and easily available for...
Unsecured firearms leading to a number of injuries & deaths among children
I-59 Expansion
I-59 set for expansion near Trussville
Schools in Bibb & Blount County making temporary switch to remote learning
New public charter school to open in Bessemer this fall
New public charter school to open in Bessemer this fall