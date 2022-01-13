Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Sarah Pepe!

Sarah is a senior at John Carroll Catholic High School with a 4.13 GPA. She is a member of National Honor Society, Sports Leader Campus Ministry, and an athletic trainer for the football team. In addition, she is a catechist for special needs children, and volunteers to help those often ignored. Her kind and caring heart is always present.

Sarah, congratulations on all you do, and for being this week’s Rising Star.

To learn more about the WBRC FOX6 Rising Star program, sponsored by America’s First Federal Credit Union, and how to nominate an outstanding student in your community, click here.

