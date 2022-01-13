Remains, found in Lincoln, identified more than 9 years later

LINCOLN, Ala. (WBRC) - After more than nine years after her body was found in Lincoln, a woman’s remains have been identified.

The remains, found on May 5, 2012, are those of Jean Turner Ponders of Roswell, Georgia. She was born April 14, 1945. Lincoln Police said her cause of death was determined by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences to have been from lung cancer.

The case began when a Talladega County deputy and a reserve officer working at the Racetrack during race week located human remains behind an abandoned house on Allred Road.

There was no identification and the body was too decomposed to collect fingerprints. She was entered into NCIC and the National Missing and Unidentified Persons system, also known as Namus, in August of 2012 when it was determined that her description did not match any local missing persons cases and the case went cold.

Lincoln Police said if not for assistance from Othram, Inc., located in Texas, which is a forensic sequencing laboratory for law enforcement and a forensic genetic genealogist named Carla Davis, this would be a cold case.

Lincoln Police officers said, “We would like to thank mayor Watson, the Lincoln City Council and all others who donated funds to help pay for the lab testing on dnasolves.com. Because of all this assistance and hundreds of investigative hours put in by Lincoln police investigators over the years, Ms. Ponders has her identity back. Also, we would like to extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to the family of Ms. Ponders and we want her family to know that the case is still open as we are still trying to determine the circumstances that led to her remains being placed here.”

If you have any information concerning Ms. Jean Turner Ponders and the circumstances leading up to her remains being left in our city, please contact Capt. Shannon Hallmark with Lincoln Police at 205-763-4064 or Inv. Demarco Willis at 205-763-4070.

