New public charter school to open in Bessemer this fall

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - A new community school in Bessemer will open in the fall, free to the public.

The Empower Community School has been described as an open-admission public charter school, that is free to attendees. The schools looks to prepare students for college admissions and careers as well.

“We are thrilled to welcome students and families to the Empower community this Fall and encourage families to apply online,” said Empower Community School founder Dr. Anthony Oliver. “We are looking forward to a wonderful school year and teaching the future leaders of our community and nation.”

For more information on open enrollment, click here.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.