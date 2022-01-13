Mathis, Neal, Williams declare NFL Draft

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Three of the stars for Alabama football have announced that they will enter their names for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Phidarian Mathis, Evan Neal, and Jameson Williams all announced they will leave the program to pursue professional careers.

Mathis played defensive tackle for the Crimson Tide for four years, racking up more than 10 sacks across his career. Mathis was named to the All-SEC second team in 2021, and was named a permanent team captain in 2021 as well.

Neal played left tackle for the Crimson Tide for three years, starting all three years in Tuscaloosa. Neal was named a freshman All-American in 2019, and a first team All-American in 2021. Neal was also named a permanent team captain in 2021, and is projected by experts to be a first round selection.

Williams played wide receiver for one season at Alabama after transferring from Ohio State. Williams caught for 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns in his only season with the Tide. He was named to the All-SEC first team as a wide receiver and the All-SEC second team as a return specialist. Williams was also named a first team All-American and was a finalist for the Biletnikoff award, given to the nation’s best wide receiver.

Congratulations, and good luck to all three players!

Thank You Alabama, I have no regrets. This journey was all worth it!

Big 48 signing out!#builtbybama🐘🌊

Degree 📜 ☑️

Championships 💍💍💍💍💍💍💍☑️

Leadership Development….☑️

Oh and yea I played for the GOAT!!🐐 pic.twitter.com/CpSrT9QbXZ — Phidarian (Phil) Mathis🙏🏾💪🏾 (@PhidarianMathis) January 13, 2022

It’s been a hell of a ride Bama nation! Now it’s on to the next chapter.

Roll tide forever!! #bpsiphi4life pic.twitter.com/CfjjZBYvWl — Evan Neal (@ENeal73) January 13, 2022

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.