Local non-profit facing thousands of dollars in car repairs after six vehicles were stolen

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One local non-profit is now facing thousand of dollars in vehicle repairs after six of their vans were stolen over the last year.

Build UP is a local organization that is working with low-income high school kids to build workforce skills. Now, CEO Mark Martin said they are building homes that students will later get to be owners of.

Six vehicles the organization uses to get the kids to and from work were stolen throughout the year, with the latest two taken over Christmas.

CEO Mark Martin said the most recently stolen van had a GPS tracker. The tracker showed Martin that one van was in a junk yard in Western Birmingham. Martin and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s department walked the junk yard for more than three hours before they found four of the six stolen vans and trucks. But, the vans had been completely stripped and Martin said it will likely be thousands of dollars for the non-profit in towing fees and repairs.

He said the vans have been locked up and fenced in, but they now plan to get more trackers and hope that this will stop the thieves.

“With Build UP, we are conveying skills to our young people so they don’t have to stoop to this level,” Martin said. “I just hope whoever is doing this can get back on their feet and get some skills and start contributing instead of taking.”

Martin has security video of the vans being stolen. The video above shows the alleged thief moving the gate back after driving through them. Cameras then catch him driving off with the vans.

Birmingham police have made no arrests.

Click here to donate to the van repair. Martin said the vans are used daily to help transport students to internships, work, and classes.

