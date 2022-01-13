LawCall
Jefferson Co. Coroner asks for help locating families of 3 recently deceased hospice patients

The Jefferson Co. Coroner's Office is looking for family members of 2 women and one man.
The Jefferson Co. Coroner's Office is looking for family members of 2 women and one man.(Jefferson Co. Coroner's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is asking for help finding family members of 3 hospice patients who recently died.

Charlotte D. Brown, 67, died on December 22 of natural causes while a tenant at Legacy Health and Rehabilitation of Pleasant Grove. She was a patient of Southern Care Hospice.

Brown previously lived on 6th Court in the Wylam Community in 2018.

Michael Eugene Piper, 68, of Birmingham died on December 25 of natural causes while a tenant at Eastview Health Center and a patient of Affinity Hospice.

He previously lived on Martinwood Lane in the Huffman community in 2011 and possibly has family living in Alabaster.

Jimmie W. McDonald, 87, of Pleasant Grove, died of natural causes on January 8 while a tenant at Legacy Health and Rehabilitation of Pleasant Grove and a patient of Comfort Care Hospice.

She previously lived on 9th Street in Pleasant Grove in 2016.

