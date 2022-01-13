LawCall
Advertisement

I-59 set for expansion near Trussville

Interstate highway will go from four lanes to six
By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 7:27 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Ivey announced a huge piece of road work in her State of the State address Tuesday evening.

In late spring, ALDOT crews will be putting out contracts for construction and soon after crews will work towards widening I-59 from the I-459 junction all the way to the Chalkville Mountain Road exit in Trussville. This will bring the road from four lanes to six lanes.

ALDOT officials say this was a high priority project and local leaders are excited that the state is taking it on.

“It is much needed. It is something we have been hoping for these last few years. With the amount of residents in Trussville and the surrounding areas, the 459/59 junction has become a bottleneck for traffic at certain times of the day so this is a welcome addition both north and southbound,” said Trussville Mayor Buddy Choat.

ALDOT officials believe the work is expected to begin in the summer and they will be meeting with local leaders to develop traffic plans in the weeks ahead.

