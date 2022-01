BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - MMMBop! Hanson is coming to Birmingham this summer.

They are bringing their Red, Green, Blue 2022 Tour to the Alabama Theatre July 19.

Hanson is bringing their tour to the Alabama Theatre. (Red Mountain Entertainment)

Tickets go on sale, Thursday, January 20 at 10am through Ticketmaster.

