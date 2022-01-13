LawCall
Grandmother’s charges upgraded in death of infant grandchild

47-year-old Charlotte Tarasine Simpson(wbrc)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 9:24 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A grand jury has upgraded the charges against a Tuscaloosa County grandmother in the death of her 6-month-old grandchild.

On Friday, October 15, investigators were called to DCH after a 6-month-old arrived at the hospital by ambulance deceased.

The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit says the infant was found by its grandmother, 47-year-old Charlotte Tarasine Simpson, who was keeping the child. She said she found the infant not breathing in its bed and called 911.

A death investigation began and on Monday, the medical examiner said the infant’s cause of death was indicative of abuse and would be deemed homicide.

Authorities say the Simpson was alone with the child at the time of the injury that caused the infant’s death.

After consulting with the District Attorney’s office, 46-year-old Simpson was charged with one count of manslaughter.

All information and evidence was later presented to a grand jury which returned a true bill for the crime of Capital Murder.

Simpson was taken into custody last night and is being held without bond.

