LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Golden Beer Can: Budweiser launches Willy Wonka-inspired contest with $1 million prize

Budweiser launches its Willy Wonka inspired Sweepstakes with a $1 million prize.
Budweiser launches its Willy Wonka inspired Sweepstakes with a $1 million prize.(Anheuser-Busch)
By Kelsee Ward and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 9:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - Budweiser is giving everyone a chance to feel like Charlie in “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory” by launching a nationwide contest with a $1 million prize.

Instead of a Golden Ticket, Anheiser-Busch has instead scattered 10,000 golden cans in specially-marked cases of Budweiser beer across the country. Anyone who finds one of the lucky cans after buying a case can enter the Live Like a King Sweepstakes for a chance to win $1 million.

To enter, you must post a picture of the golden can on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter and tag @budweiserusa using the hashtags #LiveLikeAKing and #Sweepstakes. Another way to enter involves going to Budweiser’s website to download a golden can wrap, which can then be used as a substitute to put around a regular can.

The prize will be awarded in the form of a check to a single winner after a random drawing which will take place Feb. 21. The sweepstakes go from now until Feb. 20.

Copyright 2022 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington,...
Justice Dept. creating unit focused on domestic terrorism
Hoover announces new head football coach Wade Waldrop
Hoover High School announces new head football coach
ADPH: More than 1M positive COVID-19 cases
Hueytown PD: 2 year old dies from shooting, toddler found weapon and discharged it
Shooting investigation in Blount Co.
Sheriff: Suspect in hospital after deputy-involved shooting in Blount County

Latest News

Dr. Don Williamson with the Alabama Hospital Association tells us staffing is the biggest...
Omicron variant putting strain on hospitals across the state
Who is in the hospital with COVID?
Who is in the hospital with COVID?
Non-profit owner says stolen vehicles found at junkyard
Local non-profit facing thousands of dollars in car repairs after six vehicles were stolen
Homicide investigation underway in SW Birmingham
18-year-old killed in shooting in West Birmingham
Family of Christmas Eve homicide victim: 'It needs to stop'
Family remembers 42-year-old Birmingham man who was shot dead on Christmas Eve while working at a local bar