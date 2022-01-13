First Alert for warmer temperatures and breezy conditions Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Thursday! Temperatures this morning are a little warmer than yesterday. Most of us are waking up with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. A few spots are in the lower 40s. You’ll need a jacket today, but it won’t be a chilly as previous days. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing cloud cover moving across Alabama this morning. Clouds are one reason why our temperatures aren’t as cold. We will likely see some intervals of clouds move through during the day, but we should also see some sunshine. I would plan for a mostly cloudy to partly cloudy sky today with temperatures warming up into the low to mid 50s by noon. We should see highs in the upper 50s. A few spots southwest of Birmingham could end up in the lower 60s. It’ll be a nice afternoon for a walk outdoors. Winds will end up a little breezy this afternoon from the west at 10-15 mph. If you plan on being outside this evening, plan for temperatures to cool near 50°F around 7 PM.

Slightly Cooler Friday: We will start Friday off chilly with temperatures in the low to mid 30s. We should see plenty of sunshine Friday morning, but cloud cover is forecast to increase throughout the day. We will likely end up mostly cloudy by Friday evening. Temperatures will be close to average for the middle of January with highs in the mid 50s. Winds will be out of the north at 5-10 mph. Temperatures may end up a little cooler north of Birmingham with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. We should remain dry tomorrow.

Next Big Thing: Rain will likely move into Central Alabama Saturday afternoon and evening. Models are starting to agree that an area of low pressure will form in Mississippi and northwest Alabama Saturday afternoon. We will remain on the warm side of the low Saturday, so southerly winds will help enhance our rain chances Saturday afternoon into Saturday night. Temperatures ahead of this system will likely warm into the low to mid 50s Saturday afternoon. Rain chance is up to 70%. Winds Saturday could end up breezy from the south-southeast at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Rain will be likely Saturday night into Sunday morning as the low moves out of our area. Temperatures Saturday night will remain above freezing with most of us cooling into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Snow Showers Possible Sunday: As the low moves out into the Mid-Atlantic, it will reinforce colder air across Central Alabama Sunday. We will likely start Sunday morning off with showers and temperatures in the lower 40s. Bulk of the heaviest rain will move out Sunday morning but wrap-around moisture could squeeze out light rain or snow showers Sunday afternoon. Temperatures are forecast to drop Sunday afternoon with most of us in the mid to upper 30s by 3-4 PM. Any moisture that falls from the sky will likely be in the form of light snow. With this setup, I don’t think we’ll see any significant issues across Central Alabama. It remains too early to determine totals if anything accumulates. I think most of the moisture moves out of our area Sunday evening with cloud cover slowly decreasing Sunday night.

Chilly Monday: I want to give everyone a first alert for another round of freezing temperatures Monday morning. Most of us will drop into the mid to upper 20s. Make sure you bring your pets inside Sunday evening so they can stay warm. There’s a small chance we could see some black ice in isolated spots Monday morning, but I would imagine roads will be mostly fine. We should see a partly cloudy sky Monday afternoon with temperatures climbing into the mid 40s. We will be back in the 20s Monday night and Tuesday morning with a mostly clear sky.

Next Rain Chance: We are forecasting slightly warmer temperatures by the middle of next week. High temperatures are forecast to warm into the 50s next Tuesday with highs in the lower 60s next Wednesday. Our next chance for showers will likely move in Wednesday evening and move out Thursday morning. Temperatures are trending colder by the end of next week.

