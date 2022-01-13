Family remembers 42-year-old Birmingham man who was shot dead on Christmas Eve while working at a local bar

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - 42-year-old Shaun Rhudy was working the door at Marty’s Bar in Birmingham’s Five Points South neighborhood when he was killed by a stray bullet from across the street.

“My big brother was funny and kind,” sister Melissa Rhudy said. “It was a terrible day for it to happen because for the rest of our lives, we will know that that day marks tragedy in our family.”

Birmingham Police said it happened around three in the morning, when the shooter was not allowed into Marty’s Bar because of past behavior. Shaun Rhudy was working the door.

Police said the shooter was then involved in a fight across the street, where gunfire occurred. Police said Rhudy and another man were struck by the bullets. Both were taken to UAB Hospital, where Rhudy was pronounced dead at 7:41 a.m.

“My children are young and don’t understand,” Melissa said. “But, to know that they won’t know their uncle and that his son won’t have his dad, it is hard.”

The City of Birmingham had more than 388 shooting victims for the year as of December 30th, 2021 and Melissa said her brother’s death is another example of the senseless gun violence in the city.

“No one wins in this situation,” she said. “Guns are not toys. They have real life implications; they can hurt people and they really tore my family apart. There needs to be a reckoning at a state and national level.”

Melissa launched a Go-Fund-Me for Shaun’s nine-year-old son. It’s raised more than 23 thousand dollars and Melissa said that just shows how loved her brother was in his community.

“He was that quintessential Birminghamian,” she said. “A Little bohemian and a little rough around the edges. I knew my brother would want my nephew’s education provided for and this was a way people could reach out and help.”

Birmingham police did make two arrests in the case. The alleged shooter, Alonzo Johnson II, is being charged with murder and first degree assault.

Click here to donate to the family.

Melissa said TrimTab Brewing Company plans to can a beer in honor of Rhudy and sell it. She said the proceeds will go to his son. Melissa said there will be a memorial for her brother at the brewery on January 29th.

