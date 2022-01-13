LawCall
COVID slightly alters MLK Service Day plans for Habitat for Humanity

By Bryan Henry
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - The pandemic has slightly altered plans for volunteers who typically lend a hand for Habitat For Humanity on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which is just around the corner.

If the pandemic didn’t exist there would be scores of volunteers coming out to help build a home, but not this year.

The local habitat chapter in Tuscaloosa says it’s currently building a new home from the ground up on the western side of town. Around 15 volunteers have signed up to help, a little down from what they typically see on MLK Service Day.

“If there had been no pandemic at all, it depends. It could have perhaps 15 to 20 at our site alone and maybe 5 to 10 at our restore. But if the numbers would be greater than that, the desire to volunteer we could probably have multiple builds... there’s no telling...we could have 40,” said community outreach coordinator Romel Gibson.

Gibson says even with the slight shortage of volunteers they will make sure everyone practices social distancing.

