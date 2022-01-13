Birmingham Police investigating homicide in West Birmingham
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 8:54 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say they are currently investigating a homicide in West Birmingham.
Authorities say this happened in the 2800 block of John Bryan Road. So far, no word on who was killed or if anyone is in custody.
We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.
