Birmingham PD respond to domestic hostage situation
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 6:56 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -The scene was clear Thursday morning after what Birmingham Police are calling a domestic hostage situation.
BPD tweeted that they were responding to an incident in the 900 block of 45th St N. around 12:30 a.m.
Police say they were working to resolve the situation peacefully.
The scene was mostly clear around 5 a.m. Thursday, with technicians still processing evidence.
We are working to learn details about the nature of the incident.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
