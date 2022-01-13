LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Birmingham PD respond to domestic hostage situation

900 block of 45th St N.
900 block of 45th St N.(wbrc)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 6:56 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -The scene was clear Thursday morning after what Birmingham Police are calling a domestic hostage situation.

BPD tweeted that they were responding to an incident in the 900 block of 45th St N. around 12:30 a.m.

Police say they were working to resolve the situation peacefully.

The scene was mostly clear around 5 a.m. Thursday, with technicians still processing evidence.

We are working to learn details about the nature of the incident.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hoover announces new head football coach Wade Waldrop
Hoover High School announces new head football coach
ADPH: More than 1M positive COVID-19 cases
Jennifer Renata Coleman and Keith Randall Sanders died of natural causes
UPDATE: Public helps Jefferson Co. coroner find families of 2 people who died
Police searching for Missing Erica Daniels Arrington
Critical Missing Person Investigation issued for Birmingham woman
Homicide investigation underway in SW Birmingham
18-year-old killed in shooting in West Birmingham

Latest News

Dr. Don Williamson with the Alabama Hospital Association tells us staffing is the biggest...
Omicron variant putting strain on hospitals across the state
Who is in the hospital with COVID?
Who is in the hospital with COVID?
Non-profit owner says stolen vehicles found at junkyard
Local non-profit facing thousands of dollars in car repairs after six vehicles were stolen
Homicide investigation underway in SW Birmingham
18-year-old killed in shooting in West Birmingham