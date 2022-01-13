Birmingham PD respond to domestic hostage situation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -The scene was clear Thursday morning after what Birmingham Police are calling a domestic hostage situation.

BPD tweeted that they were responding to an incident in the 900 block of 45th St N. around 12:30 a.m.

Police say they were working to resolve the situation peacefully.

The scene was mostly clear around 5 a.m. Thursday, with technicians still processing evidence.

We are working to learn details about the nature of the incident.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

