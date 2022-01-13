Birmingham City Council approves funding for USFL

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham is a step closer to hosting the USFL this spring.

The City Council approved up to $500,000 in personnel, police and other support for games at Legion Field, according to the Birmingham Business Journal.

According to FOX Sports, the red and gold Birmingham Stallions will suit up in April as part of a reborn United States Football League, according to USFL President of Football Operations Brian Woods.

