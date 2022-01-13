ALEA winners in 2022 COPS Community Policing in Action photo contest

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - ALEA announced on Thursday that it is one of 12 winners in the Policing in Action Photo Contest, sponsored by the Department of Justice’s “COPS” office.

The contest is intended to show authorities share a positive interaction with members of the community. ALEA’s submission shows a member of the community interacting with an ALEA Trooper utilizing a sensory bag, as the trooper explains that ALEA personnel are trained to interact with individuals with sensory needs. Officials with ALEA say the training was offered by the non-profit organization “KultureCity”.

More than 280 law enforcement agencies participated in the contest, with only 12 winners.

To view the photos, click here.

