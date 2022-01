BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An AL highway is closed Thursday morning after a major crash at Co. Rd. 5 in Wilsonville according to the Shelby Co. Sheriff’s Office.

The crash involves two vehicles and at least one person has been airlifted to a nearby hospital.

Please us caution when travelling in this area,

