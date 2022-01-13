2022 SWAC baseball tournament coming to Regions Field

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Spring baseball is around the corner and the Southwestern Athletic Conference is bringing their tournament to Birmingham.

The SWAC baseball tournament will be held at Regions Field on May 25-29.

“Regions Field is a first-class venue with all of the amenities needed to host what we anticipate being a truly memorable event for our student-athletes, coaches, fans, and supporters,” said SWAC Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland.

Additional information regarding tickets for the event will be released at a later date. The 2022 SWAC Baseball Tournament is also slated to be carried live on the SWAC Digital Network with the Championship game set to be aired on ESPNU.

