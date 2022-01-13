LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

2022 SWAC baseball tournament coming to Regions Field

The Birmingham Barons are "hopeful" they will play this season.
The Birmingham Barons are "hopeful" they will play this season.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Spring baseball is around the corner and the Southwestern Athletic Conference is bringing their tournament to Birmingham.

The SWAC baseball tournament will be held at Regions Field on May 25-29.

“Regions Field is a first-class venue with all of the amenities needed to host what we anticipate being a truly memorable event for our student-athletes, coaches, fans, and supporters,” said SWAC Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland.

Additional information regarding tickets for the event will be released at a later date. The 2022 SWAC Baseball Tournament is also slated to be carried live on the SWAC Digital Network with the Championship game set to be aired on ESPNU.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hoover announces new head football coach Wade Waldrop
Hoover High School announces new head football coach
ADPH: More than 1M positive COVID-19 cases
Jennifer Renata Coleman and Keith Randall Sanders died of natural causes
UPDATE: Public helps Jefferson Co. coroner find families of 2 people who died
Homicide investigation underway in SW Birmingham
18 year old killed in shooting in West Birmingham
Police searching for Missing Erica Daniels Arrington
Critical Missing Person Investigation issued for Birmingham woman

Latest News

Robert Evans named Vestavia High School new head football coach.
Vestavia High School names new head football coach
Alabama ratio
Have you been on “Auburn Twitter” lately? If not, you may be asking “what do you meme?”
Sep 25, 2021; Auburn, AL, USA; Kobe Hudson (5) gets the first down during the game between...
Former Auburn star Kobe Hudson transfers to UCF
Source: WBRC video
'Auburn memes' taking Twitter by storm