Some water customers getting water filtration pitchers from BWW

By Chasity Maxie
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Water filtration pitchers are popping up on some Birmingham Water Works customers’ doorsteps, and some say they weren’t given an explanation as to why.

A spokesperson from BWWB says this isn’t cause for alarm. The pitchers were given out as an added precaution as the utility company does work on old pipes in the area.

Rick Jackson with BWWB says the utility is in the middle of an ongoing lead removal project to replace old pipes in the infrastructure.

Jackson says some of the lines are more than a century old.

Jackson said, “As an extra layer of protection and security for our customers, we are giving out those packets.”

The packets include a water filtration pitcher, enough filters to last about six months, and information explaining the packet.

Jackson says crews will speak to customers directly if they’re at home when the packets are delivered, otherwise they’re left on the doorstep.

“We go to the impacted areas where we’re about to do work…we have contractors out doing work, and what happens is we have our team go out and collect water samples that will impact those households to make sure that everything is good with the water, that it’s safe for consumption,” said Jackson.

Chatter on social media among BWWB customers shows concern about lead levels in the water.

Jackson says the utility has guidelines it must uphold through the Alabama Department of Environmental Management, and crews test the water twice before work begins.

Jackson said, “Safety is our number one priority when it comes to this system and this utility and by no means will we hold back on communicating any potential hazards to our water supply to our customers. By no means is anyone’s water unsafe to consume.”

Jackson says the packets were most recently handed out in Avondale, Homewood, Glen Iris, along Avenue N, and Maple Street in Birmingham.

He says the packets are not required by the State Department of Environmental Management, and customers do not have to use them.

If you have questions about the those packets click here for the BWW website or call customer care at 205-244-4000.

