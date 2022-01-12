LawCall
Schools in Blount County making temporary switch to remote learning

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BLOUNT Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Blount County Schools and Oneonta City Schools are making the temporary transition to remote learning.

Blount County Superintendent Duane McGee said West Blocton Middle School will have to begin remote learning Thursday, January 13, 2022. All other schools will be remote on Friday and through Tuesday. The students are out Monday.

Due to increasing absences of employees and students, all Oneonta City Schools will transition to remote learning Thursday and Friday. Students will not report to school tomorrow, January 13 or Friday, January 14. Since schools will be closed Monday the students’ first day back will be next Tuesday, January 18. Oneonta school leaders said they will use the time to clean and sanitize the buildings.

