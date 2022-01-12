LawCall
Public school teachers welcome proposed raise

By Bryan Henry
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUSCALOOSA Ala, (WBRC) - It’s a talker among public school employees in Alabama one day after Governor Kay Ivey announced a proposed pay raise in her State of the State address Tuesday night. As you can probably imagine, teachers are more than thrilled.

Getting a pay raise isn’t necessarily new for school teachers, but it’s the timing of it all that makes it special.

The pandemic has pushed public school employees to the limit in terms of resources, patience, and a test of endurance.

“It is absolutely necessary,” said Tiffany Moore Bishop, a 17-year veteran with the Tuscaloosa city school district.

For Tiffany Moore Bishop, the proposed 4% raise is a welcomed gift at the right time.

“Election year does not matter to me. Teachers work so hard on their jobs throughout the year, so whatever year it is it will be a welcomed incentive for teachers,” Bishop said.

Tuscaloosa City Schools Superintendent Mike Daria called it a welcomed proposal.

“The value teachers bring to our country is obvious, but we will have a ways to go to get that compensation competitive to other professions, but we’re fortunate to be in a state that recognizes that and is taking steps in that direction,” said Daria.

According to state school leaders, the average starting pay for public school teachers in Alabama is just over $42,000.

