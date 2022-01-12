A Legg Up On The World Games

Found Art and The World Games 2022 (WBRC)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Craig “Legg” Underwood wanted to be a writer but one day he decided to teach himself to paint. Then he took his art to another level, using things other people discarded to create Found Art. Now, on his own, he’s decided to turn his work into a series of tutorial pieces, depicting the upcoming World Games 2022.

“I am a published poet, so I wrote poetry for a while and then I just got tired of all that and went to visual art. My eyesight has always been very bad so when you might see a crystal-clear thing, I just see a blurry shape,” explains Craig.

So, Craig is a man who sees art a little differently. Now he’s creating art about sports you may never have seen.

I’m not with The World Games but I was raised as an athlete and I’m also into history. So, in my painting series I conceived a trading card series where I would do history of baseball, history of football. When I found out The World Games were coming, and I needed a new theme for my trading card series I said, ‘That’s it, man, let’s do World Games.’”

The results of that decision are now on display at the art gallery near his home in the East Lake section of Birmingham which has led Craig to discover sports he didn’t know existed, like korfball. “It’s been around since the early 20th Century. I think it was invented in Denmark. It’s hot in Scandinavia and parts of Europe. It’s like basketball with a volleyball. It’s mixed gender. The men and women play on the same team.”

There have been many more discoveries for Craig. “I did not know that there was international competition for tug-of-war and I’m really looking forward to that. It should be a hoot.”

Crain hopes others will enjoy his art about the upcoming Games. “It’s meant to be informational, educational, so the people can look up there and see exactly what World Games are scheduled and what to expect.”

