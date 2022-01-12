LawCall
Jefferson Co. coroner needs help finding families of 2 people who died

Jennifer Renata Coleman and Keith Randall Sanders died of natural causes
Jennifer Renata Coleman and Keith Randall Sanders died of natural causes(Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office needs the public’s help locating the families of two people who recently died.

The coroner said 61-year-old Keith Randall Sanders of Graysville, died December 11, 2021 at Princeton Baptist Medical Center. He died of natural causes.

The coroner said all attempts to locate his family have failed. Sanders previously lived in Springville in 2005 and in Quinton in 2015.

The coroner is also looking for the family of 41-year-old Jennifer Renata Coleman of Birmingham. She died on December 28, 2021 at Princeton Baptist Medical Center. She died of natural causes.

The coroner said all attempts to locate family have failed. The decedent has lived in the Ensley community since at least 2004.

If you are family or if you have knowledge of family, please call the Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office at 205-930-3603.

