Jeffco Sheriff’s Office: Man ran over deputy’s foot, rammed into vehicles before arrest

JEFFERSON Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Sheriff’s detectives said a man ran over a deputy’s foot, struck two patrol units and a citizen’s car with his vehicle Tuesday night before his arrest.

On the evening of January 11, 2022, detectives with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Narcotics division were conducting an operation at a gas station in the 3800 block of East Lake Boulevard. During the operation, detectives said they observed what appeared to be drug transactions being conducted in the parking lot.

Deputies attempted to block the suspect’s vehicle from leaving. They said that’s when the suspect began to ram vehicles with his automobile in an attempt to escape. Deputies said the driver ran over the foot of a deputy sheriff, struck two patrol units and a citizen’s automobile with his vehicle.

Two people were taken into custody; 25-year-old, Henry Joe Nelson, Jr. and 22-year-old, Demarkus Etwan Moss are both being held on Drug Trafficking Charges. Deputies said additional drug trafficking charges and assault charges are being sought from the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office.

Henry Joe Nelson, Jr (Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)

Demarkus Etwan Moss (Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)

The investigation yielded 27.7 grams of Methamphetamine, 4.80 grams of fentanyl, 2 grams of heroin, 5 grams of marijuana, 1 gram of crack cocaine, $2557.00 in currency and 2 handguns.

Drug investigation in Jefferson County (Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)

Drug investigation in Jefferson County (Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.