Hoover High School announces new head football coach

Hoover announces new head football coach Wade Waldrop
Hoover announces new head football coach Wade Waldrop(Hoover Bucs Football Twitter)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 8:47 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Hoover, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover High School took to Twitter this morning to announce the new head coach of their championship football program.

Coach Wade Waldrop will be taking over for Bucs.

Waldrop is from Florence, AL.

More will be announced at a press conference tomorrow.

Congratulations Coach Waldrop!

