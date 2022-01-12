Hoover High School announces new head football coach
Hoover, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover High School took to Twitter this morning to announce the new head coach of their championship football program.
Coach Wade Waldrop will be taking over for Bucs.
Waldrop is from Florence, AL.
More will be announced at a press conference tomorrow.
Congratulations Coach Waldrop!
