Hoover High School announces new head football coach

Hoover, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover High School took to Twitter this morning to announce the new head coach of their championship football program.

Coach Wade Waldrop will be taking over for Bucs.

Meet the NEW HC tomorrow night at @HooverSchools Board meeting at HH Theater at 5:30 PM, then afterwards 4 media and more in Hoover Weight Room. Congrats Coach Wade Waldrop, let's get to work and win State! @HooverAthletics @AHSAAUpdates @HooverSun @aldotcom @aurban2209 Go Bucs! pic.twitter.com/dIUt3deuXE — Hoover Bucs Football (@BucsFootball) January 12, 2022

Waldrop is from Florence, AL.

More will be announced at a press conference tomorrow.

Congratulations Coach Waldrop!

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.