Hoover City Schools to require face coverings in buildings
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with Hoover City Schools say they will be requiring face coverings in all buildings starting on January 13th.
This comes after officials say 3.4% of students tested positive for COVID-19 in the last seven-day reporting period. The new face covering is applicable to all activities inside of school buildings, except athletic events after-hours.
The district says they will return to optional face coverings when the percent of students testing positive is at or below 1% for two weeks.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP
Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.