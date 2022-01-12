Hoover City Schools to require face coverings in buildings

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with Hoover City Schools say they will be requiring face coverings in all buildings starting on January 13th.

This comes after officials say 3.4% of students tested positive for COVID-19 in the last seven-day reporting period. The new face covering is applicable to all activities inside of school buildings, except athletic events after-hours.

The district says they will return to optional face coverings when the percent of students testing positive is at or below 1% for two weeks.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.