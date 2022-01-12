LawCall
Hoover City Schools to require face coverings in buildings

Officials with Hoover City Schools say they will be requiring face coverings in all buildings...
Officials with Hoover City Schools say they will be requiring face coverings in all buildings starting on January 13th.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with Hoover City Schools say they will be requiring face coverings in all buildings starting on January 13th.

This comes after officials say 3.4% of students tested positive for COVID-19 in the last seven-day reporting period. The new face covering is applicable to all activities inside of school buildings, except athletic events after-hours.

The district says they will return to optional face coverings when the percent of students testing positive is at or below 1% for two weeks.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

