HB44 could eliminate concealed carry permit laws in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Now that the legislature has returned to session. Several proposed gun laws are under the microscope. One of the most controversial is House Bill 44, which would eliminate the need to obtain a concealed carry permit to carry a pistol.

The bill introduced in the House by Representative Shane Stringer who is a Police Officer and believes in the second amendment right.

Another reason we need Constitutional carry in Alabama. No law abiding citizen should be put on hold to exercise their 2nd amendment rights! #2ndAmendmentStrong Posted by Representative Shane Stringer- District 102 on Tuesday, December 28, 2021

Still not every law enforcement official is a fan. Some even stressing this bill would remove a vital tool that they use to protect the community.

“This is a tool for law enforcement that they are throwing away. Law enforcement wouldn’t be able to do anything and then the community is going to suffer. Not that individual, but the community is going to suffer,” said Montgomery Sheriff Derrick Cunningham.

Cunningham also serves as the President of the Alabama Sheriff’s Association. He believes the permit law is effective, and makes the community safer. He even points to one famous arrest as proof.

“Timothy McVeigh blew up the Oklahoma City federal building and killed all those people he was stopped for speeding and when they stopped him, he had a shoulder holster and he was placed in jail because he didn’t have a permit,” said Sheriff Cunningham.

Several law enforcement leaders don’t believe the state has given newer gun regulations a chance to succeed.

“If we want to fix something then let’s look at the things that are broken and fix those things. This right here ain’t broke. This is something we’re working with and we just changed the gun laws to do a life time pistol permit last year. We haven’t even allowed that to take place and we’re already coming up with something else,” said Sheriff Cunningham.

Sheriff’s departments in the state do benefit financially from the permit process, but several are stressed this isn’t about funding, it is about keeping the community safe.

