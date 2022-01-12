LawCall
Former Auburn star Kobe Hudson transfers to UCF

Sep 25, 2021; Auburn, AL, USA; Kobe Hudson (5) gets the first down during the game between...
Sep 25, 2021; Auburn, AL, USA; Kobe Hudson (5) gets the first down during the game between Auburn and Georgia State at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics(Todd Van Emst | Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Former Auburn star wide receiver Kobe Hudson announced on Twitter that he will be transferring to the University of Central Florida.

Hudson entered the transfer postal after his sophomore year at Auburn. Hudson led the Tigers in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns last season. Hudson will reunite with former Auburn head coach, Gus Malzahn.

