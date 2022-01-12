Former Auburn star Kobe Hudson transfers to UCF

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Former Auburn star wide receiver Kobe Hudson announced on Twitter that he will be transferring to the University of Central Florida.

Hudson entered the transfer postal after his sophomore year at Auburn. Hudson led the Tigers in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns last season. Hudson will reunite with former Auburn head coach, Gus Malzahn.

