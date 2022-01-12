First Alert for increasing clouds Wednesday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday! You’ll need to grab the heavy coat before you walk out the door this morning. Temperatures are very cold with many spots in the mid to upper 20s. Areas south of Birmingham are slightly warmer in the lower 30s. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry and mostly clear. We are watching a weak disturbance to our west that will move into Central Alabama this afternoon. We won’t see any rain, but it will produce increasing cloud cover as we head into the afternoon and evening hours. Plan for a mostly sunny sky becoming partly sunny/mostly cloudy today with highs in the mid 50s. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph. If you plan on being outside this evening, you will need the jacket. Temperatures will likely drop into the 40s by 6-7 PM.

Thursday’s Forecast: We will likely start tomorrow morning off mostly cloudy with temperatures slightly warmer in the mid 30s. A weak cold front is expected to move through our area tomorrow afternoon. We will likely start the day off with a partly cloudy sky. By the afternoon and evening hours, we could see increasing clouds briefly as a cold front sweeps through the state. Most of Central Alabama will remain dry, but models are hinting at a small chance for a few light showers in northeast Alabama Thursday evening. I’ll introduce a 10% chance for a few sprinkles or light showers in parts of Etowah and Cherokee counties tomorrow evening. Plan for temperatures to warm up tomorrow afternoon in the upper 50s.

Slightly Cooler Friday: Temperatures will trend a few degrees cooler Friday. We will likely start the day off with temperatures in the low to mid 30s. Cloud cover will likely increase during the day giving way to a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures are forecast to warm into the low to mid 50s Friday afternoon. If you have any Friday evening plans, temperatures are forecast to cool into the 40s by 7-8 PM. Temperatures will end up in the mid 30s Saturday morning. Good news is that we stay dry Friday.

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the chance for rain to move into Central Alabama Saturday evening. An area of low pressure is forecast to develop in the Southeast spreading rain into our area. The placement of the low will be critical in determining our temperatures and precipitation type. I think temperatures will remain well above freezing Saturday afternoon with highs in the low to mid 50s. All of us will initially see rain Saturday night into Sunday morning. If the placement of the low trends farther south, we could see rain transition to snow Sunday morning for areas along and north of I-20. If the low ends up farther north, it will likely end up as mostly rain with a short transition of snow showers as the moisture begins to move out Sunday afternoon. Overnight models are hinting at a small chance for snow showers Sunday morning, but the worst wintry weather will remain to our east in parts of Georgia and into the Carolinas. It remains too early to determine who could see wintry weather across Central Alabama. We recognize the setup, but still uncertain on the placement of the low to determine if wintry weather will impact us. Right now, the threat looks low for significant winter weather impacts across Central Alabama. We should know a lot about this setup by tomorrow and Friday. Stay with us continuously throughout the week as the forecast changes.

Cool Start Next Week: Temperatures Sunday will likely drop during the day as northwest winds bring in colder air. Moisture should move out by Sunday afternoon and evening. We’ll likely start Sunday morning off with temperatures in the lower 40s. By Sunday afternoon, temperatures could drop into the upper 30s. Monday will end up mostly sunny and chilly. Morning temperatures are forecast to drop into the mid to upper 20s with highs in the upper 40s. We are forecast to gradually warm up by the middle of next week with highs in the 50s and lows in the 20s and 30s. Our next rain chance may not develop until next Wednesday and Thursday.

Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.