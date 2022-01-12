Fayette County Schools virtual for remainder of week

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Due to the rise of COVID-19 cases and exposures, Fayette County Schools say they will be closed and students will be learning from home on Thursday and Friday, Jan. 13-14.

The school system has a system-wide holiday on Monday, Jan. 17.

“All after school events are canceled starting Thursday, Jan. 13. After school activities will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 18. Faculty, staff and students will report back to school on Tuesday, Jan. 18,” the Fayette County Board of Education said on Facebook, in part.

