LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Fayette County Schools virtual for remainder of week

(WILX)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 1:47 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Due to the rise of COVID-19 cases and exposures, Fayette County Schools say they will be closed and students will be learning from home on Thursday and Friday, Jan. 13-14.

The school system has a system-wide holiday on Monday, Jan. 17.

“All after school events are canceled starting Thursday, Jan. 13. After school activities will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 18. Faculty, staff and students will report back to school on Tuesday, Jan. 18,” the Fayette County Board of Education said on Facebook, in part.

Due to the rise of Covid 19 cases and exposures, the Fayette County Schools will be closed and students will be learning...

Posted by Fayette County Board of Education - Fayette, Alabama on Wednesday, January 12, 2022

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington,...
Justice Dept. creating unit focused on domestic terrorism
Hueytown PD: 2 year old dies from shooting, toddler found weapon and discharged it
Shooting investigation in Blount Co.
Sheriff: Suspect in hospital after deputy-involved shooting in Blount County
Accident/fire on I-459 S at Liberty Parkway
Crash/vehicle fire closes lanes on I-459S
Courtney Spraggins
Mother speaks after Alabama police officer charged in pregnant daughter’s death

Latest News

Officials with Hoover City Schools say they will be requiring face coverings in all buildings...
Hoover City Schools to require face coverings in buildings
Structural collapse at Alabama School for the Deaf
2 hurt in floor collapse at Alabama School for the Deaf
Woodlawn High School's Early College Program
Early College at Woodlawn High
Clay County Schools to temporarily transition to virtual learning