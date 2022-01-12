LawCall
Faith Chapel and Greater Birmingham Ministries partner to offer utility assistance

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two Birmingham ministries have teamed up to assist families who are struggling to pay utilities.

Faith Chapel, in partnership with the Greater Birmingham Ministries has established a fund of $25,000 for low-income families to pay power, water, sewer and heating bills.

For more information about qualifications and how to apply visit gbm.org/servingpeople/

