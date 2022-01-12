LawCall
Etowah Co. school administrator placed on leave following indictment on sexual abuse charges

William David Lockridge
William David Lockridge(Etowah County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ETOWAH Co., Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC FOX6 News confirmed an Etowah County school administrator was placed on administrative leave following an indictment on two charges of sexual abuse.

William David Lockridge, 47, was arrested on two counts of first-degree sexual abuse. The West End High School website listed David Lockridge as an assistant principal at the school.

Etowah County Schools Superintendent Alan Cosby released this statement, “The Etowah County Board of Education is aware of an indictment involving Mr. David Lockridge and he has been placed on administrative leave.”

The charges are listed in court records as “did subject another person to sexual conduct by forcible compulsion.”

Court records show Lockridge was released on bond with conditions that include no contact with the victim or victim’s family, and no leaving the state without permission.

