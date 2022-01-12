LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Early College at Woodlawn High

Woodlawn High School's Early College Program
Woodlawn High School's Early College Program(Birmingham City Schools)
By Sarah Verser
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 1:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Time is running out to apply for the new magnet program in Birmingham City Schools.

Woodlawn High School’s Early College Program will now be available to students throughout the Birmingham City Schools District. The application process is OPEN RIGHT NOW, but the deadline to apply is coming up on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

The widely successful early college program allows students to become dual enrolled taking high school and college courses through a partnership with UAB and Jefferson State Community College. Over the years, we have highlighted a number of students who have graduated from Woodlawn High as sophomores even juniors in college .

The Early College at Woodlawn High School Coordinator Dana Marshall says, “They‘ll come in as 8th graders and travel as a cohort and follow the progression and they have the opportunity in the four years of high school to walk away with their high school diploma, an Associate’s degree, or the 60 hours of college credit that they can transfer to any college they choose.”

Previously the program would only accept students from three feeder middle schools to Woodlawn High, but it’s been so successful the district wants to provide more opportunities to students to excel and get a jumpstart on their college career.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington,...
Justice Dept. creating unit focused on domestic terrorism
Hueytown PD: 2 year old dies from shooting, toddler found weapon and discharged it
Shooting investigation in Blount Co.
Sheriff: Suspect in hospital after deputy-involved shooting in Blount County
Accident/fire on I-459 S at Liberty Parkway
Crash/vehicle fire closes lanes on I-459S
Courtney Spraggins
Mother speaks after Alabama police officer charged in pregnant daughter’s death

Latest News

Officials with Hoover City Schools say they will be requiring face coverings in all buildings...
Hoover City Schools to require face coverings in buildings
Jennifer Renata Coleman and Keith Randall Sanders died of natural causes
UPDATE: Public helps Jefferson Co. coroner find families of 2 people who died
Alabama Ethics Commission staff investigate complaints filed against public officials.
WBRC EXCLUSIVE: AG: Ethics Commission staff mishandled investigation
City of Oxford working to get Safe Haven Baby Box
Structural collapse at Alabama School for the Deaf
2 hurt in floor collapse at Alabama School for the Deaf