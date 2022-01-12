BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Time is running out to apply for the new magnet program in Birmingham City Schools.

Woodlawn High School’s Early College Program will now be available to students throughout the Birmingham City Schools District. The application process is OPEN RIGHT NOW, but the deadline to apply is coming up on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

The widely successful early college program allows students to become dual enrolled taking high school and college courses through a partnership with UAB and Jefferson State Community College. Over the years, we have highlighted a number of students who have graduated from Woodlawn High as sophomores even juniors in college .

The Early College at Woodlawn High School Coordinator Dana Marshall says, “They‘ll come in as 8th graders and travel as a cohort and follow the progression and they have the opportunity in the four years of high school to walk away with their high school diploma, an Associate’s degree, or the 60 hours of college credit that they can transfer to any college they choose.”

Previously the program would only accept students from three feeder middle schools to Woodlawn High, but it’s been so successful the district wants to provide more opportunities to students to excel and get a jumpstart on their college career.

