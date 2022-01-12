LawCall
Critical Missing Person Investigation issued for Birmingham woman

Police searching for Missing Erica Daniels Arrington
Police searching for Missing Erica Daniels Arrington(Birmingham Police)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department has issued a Critical Missing Person Investigation for a woman who was last seen on January 4th.

Police say 43-year-old Erica Daniels Arrington was last seen in the 4200 block of Greenwood Street in Birmingham. Authorities say Arrington suffers from a medical condition that impairs her judgement.

If you have any information on where Arrington might be, please call 911.

