Critical Missing Person Investigation issued for Birmingham woman

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department has issued a Critical Missing Person Investigation for a woman who was last seen on January 4th.

Police say 43-year-old Erica Daniels Arrington was last seen in the 4200 block of Greenwood Street in Birmingham. Authorities say Arrington suffers from a medical condition that impairs her judgement.

If you have any information on where Arrington might be, please call 911.

