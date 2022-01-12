Crash involving multiple vehicles, school bus, shuts down Hwy 16 in Calera

CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - Hwy 16 near County Rd. 23 in Calera is shutdown following a multi-car crash according to Calera police.

3 vehicles were involved, including a school bus.

No children were on board the school bus at the time of the wreck.

Injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

