Crash involving multiple vehicles, school bus, shuts down Hwy 16 in Calera

(WAFB)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 7:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - Hwy 16 near County Rd. 23 in Calera is shutdown following a multi-car crash according to Calera police.

3 vehicles were involved, including a school bus.

No children were on board the school bus at the time of the wreck.

Injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

