Clay County Schools to temporarily transition to virtual learning

(Clay Falls)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Clay County Schools leaders announced the schools will transition to virtual learning for Thursday, January 13 and Friday, January 14, 2022.

Superintendent Jared Wesley told parents, in a letter sent Wednesday, the move is because the system does not have enough employees or substitutes to adequately provide instruction, meals and transportation.

Clay County Schools will offer curbside meal pickup Thursday. Each student will receive two breakfasts and two lunches. A link will be sent to parents to place an order. Curbside pickup for Lineville and Ashland Elementary Schools will be at 10:30 a.m. Curbside pickup for Central Junior High School and Central High School will be at 11:00 a.m. Parents/students must pick up meals at the school where the student attends.

