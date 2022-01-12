LawCall
Bessemer City Schools moving to remote learning

Officials with Bessemer City Schools announced the district will be moving to remote learning...
Officials with Bessemer City Schools announced the district will be moving to remote learning on January 13th and 14th.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with Bessemer City Schools announced the district will be moving to remote learning on January 13th and 14th.

Superintendent Dr. Autumm Jeter says the school is moving to remote learning “out of an abundance of caution for the safety of our students and employees, and to prevent further spread of the illness.”

Students and teachers will return back to school on January 18th. Schools will be closed on January 17th in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

