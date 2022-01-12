LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Are we close to herd immunity?

By Bryan Henry
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - First it was the original COVID virus, then came the Delta variant and now Omicron. So are we any closer to herd immunity? It’s a question so many of us have been asking for a very long time now, but one health expert has an answer that may surprise you.

Dr. Don Williamson, who is the head of the Alabama Hospital Association, has never been known to beat around the bush, and the question of whether we’re even close to herd immunity was no exception.

“The truth is, I don’t know,” said Dr. Williamson.

The reason?

“As the infectivity of the virus increases, the percentage of the population has to be immune in order to prevent transmission,” said Dr. Williamson.

Medical researchers are now diving back into history to search for clues.

“Back in the mid 80s, we gave people one dose of a measles shot and we thought that was sufficient because you had 95% of the population vaccinated against the measles, and then we began to see outbreaks of measles in people who had been previously vaccinated,” Dr. Williamson said.

Still, Dr. Williamson offers hope. Omicron is with us because the virus keeps mutating. As a general rule, the more it replicates, the weaker it becomes. That is what science indicates is suppose to happen.

“If it kills its host, it’s not very effective in replicating. That’s the theory. Does that mean that’s what’s going to happen? Absolutely not,” said Dr. Williamson.

Could we see another variant? No one knows for sure. But health experts are still encouraging people to get the vaccine, wash your hands, and wear a mask.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington,...
Justice Dept. creating unit focused on domestic terrorism
Hoover announces new head football coach Wade Waldrop
Hoover High School announces new head football coach
Hueytown PD: 2 year old dies from shooting, toddler found weapon and discharged it
Shooting investigation in Blount Co.
Sheriff: Suspect in hospital after deputy-involved shooting in Blount County
ADPH: More than 1M positive COVID-19 cases

Latest News

Several school districts across the state are being forced to move to virtual learning because...
Staffing shortages force schools across the state to return to remote learning
Schools in Blount County making temporary switch to remote learning
Officials with Bessemer City Schools announced the district will be moving to remote learning...
Bessemer City Schools moving to remote learning
Fayette County Schools virtual for remainder of week