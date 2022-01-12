LawCall
Anniston PD: 15-year-old boy shot, killed

(Source: Raycom images)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - A teenager was shot and killed on Tuesday evening at the intersection of 13th Street and Christine Avenue.

Anniston Police say 15-year-old Taevion Fife, from Gadsden, was found lying in the roadway suffering a gunshot wound.

Fife was transported to NEARMC Hospital, where he died from his injury.

Police say during the course of their investigation, 19-year-old Nathan A. Higgins, from Oxford, was identified as the shooter. Higgins and Fife knew each other and had a brief disagreement just before the shooting, according to police.

Higgins was located by authorities in Lincoln, where he was taken into custody. He was charged with murder and is being held in the Calhoun County Jail on $200,000 bond.

Authorities continue to investigate.

