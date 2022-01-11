LawCall
World War ll veteran, former POW publicly recognized in west Alabama

By Bryan Henry
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUSCALOOSA Ala, (WBRC) - High honors for a World War II veteran who was captured by the Nazis and became a prisoner of war.

The honor took place at the Pine Valley Retirement Community in Tuscaloosa Tuesday. The star of the show? Hal Dabbs.

Hal Dabbs is 98 years old. He was drafted in 1943 and fought on the front lines in Europe during World War ll. He was later captured by the Nazis and sent to Germany.

The Association of the U.S. Army West Central Alabama chapter recognized Dabbs’ sacrifice, courage, and heroism.

“I was extremely surprised because I didn’t think that many would show up,” said Dabbs.

We asked Dabbs: “What were you thinking during the ceremony?”

“More of combat. I kept thinking about how it all started over there,” he said.

The 9th U.S. Army liberated the POW camp which included Dabbs on April 12, 1945.

The chapter had plans to also honor Mike Rose who served in Vietnam as an Army medic special forces. But Rose was unable to attend due to a family illness. Mr. Rose received the Congressional Medal of Honor on October 23, 2017, at the White House.

WBRC extends our heartfelt congratulations and deep gratitude to Hal Dabbs and Mike Rose for serving our country and enduring those sacrifices.

