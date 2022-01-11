LawCall
Tuscaloosa City Schools outlines how optional mask policy could return to mandatory

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 10:03 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Masks are optional, but recommended inside Tuscaloosa City Schools right now. As the number of positive coronavirus cases rise statewide, the school system explained what has to happen for that to change.

Tuscaloosa City Schools sent out a message Monday evening. It explained the benchmark that’s being used for the optional mask policy to return to mandatory inside Tuscaloosa City School buildings.

Tuscaloosa City Schools adopted a 1% two-week positive student case benchmark for the use of masks. This week serves as the second week in the calculation of the first two-week period of the Spring semester. As of Monday, the two week average is trending above 1%.

The two-week average for this first semester will include days from last week and this week.

Tuscaloosa City Schools will continue to update the TCS tracker daily and monitor the two week average.

If the two-week average goes above 1% at the end of the week of January 14, 2022, Tuscaloosa City Schools will move to move to masks required on January 18th.

