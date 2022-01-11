LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes of I-10 near Louisiana state line closed, could take hours to re-open

A semi-truck car hauler was carrying seven new BMWs when it collided with the bridge and the vehicles went up in flames.
The single-vehicle accident happened around 10:40pm Monday after a car hauler hit the Pearl...
The single-vehicle accident happened around 10:40pm Monday after a car hauler hit the Pearl River Bridge in Hancock County and caught fire. All lanes on I-10 over the bridge are closed to traffic at this time.(MHP)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 5:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Traffic is being diverted on Interstate 10 in Hancock County after an accident late Monday night over the Pearl River bridge.

All lanes, both eastbound and westbound, are closed while authorities work to clear the scene and make sure the bridge is structurally sound.

The single-vehicle accident happened around 10:40pm Monday.

According to Mississippi Highway Patrol, a semi-truck car hauler was carrying seven new BMWs when it collided with the concrete bridge railing and caught fire. The driver was able to escape unharmed but all seven cars and the truck were burned.

I-10, Hancock County, MS/LA line on the Pearl River Bridge. East and Westbound Lanes are closed for an undetermined...

Posted by MHP Troop K on Monday, January 10, 2022

One Waveland resident tells WLOX he was on his way from his job in New Orleans around midnight. He and several other vehicles have been stuck on the interstate for hours with on way to turn around or get through.

According to Mississippi Highway Patrol, an engineer with Mississippi Department of Transportation is inspecting the bridge to make sure it’s still safe for traffic to cross. There’s no word yet on how long that will take or when the interstate will open back up.

We will update this story once we know more.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Krystina Monique Rodriguez
Police: Mom locked 2 children out in cold, refused to let them back in
Car hits gas pump, starts fire in Birmingham
Car hits gas pump, starts fire at Birmingham gas station
WBRC's Bryan Henry
WBRC reporter battled COVID-19
20-year-old man killed in accident on Old Springville Road
20-year-old man dies in car crash after being ejected from vehicle
An 18-year-old in New Mexico is facing charges after police said she admitted to putting her...
Newborn found 6 hours after being thrown in dumpster, police say

Latest News

Birmingham firefighters are battling a house fire in Wylam
Wylam House Fire
The fire happened on 10th Avenue and Huron Street.
Birmingham firefighters battling house fire in Wylam
Georgia players celebrate after the College Football Playoff championship football game against...
Georgia snaps 41-year title drought with 33-18 win over Bama
UA working to make real estate industry more inclusive
UA business school works to diversify real estate industry