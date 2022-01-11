LawCall
Tarrant Police looking for people who stole dog from store

Dog theft investigation in Tarrant
Dog theft investigation in Tarrant(Tarrant Police)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TARRANT, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tarrant Police Department is working to solve a dognapping.

Officers said they are looking for two suspects in connection with the theft of a Shih Tzu dog from the parking lot of Food Outlet located at 2096 Springdale Lane, in Tarrant.

Dog theft investigation in Tarrant
Officers said the suspects were traveling in the white sedan in the picture above. If you have any information in relation to this crime, please call the Tarrant Police Department at (205) 849-2811. #220100054

