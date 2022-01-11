LawCall
Talladega PD: No injuries following shooting near post office

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Police responded to shots fired in the 100 block of East Street North on Tuesday.

The City of Talladega Police Chief John McCoy stated that shots fired from a black, first-generation Mustang struck an unoccupied vehicle parked on the street in front of the post office’s overflow parking lot.

There are no known injuries, according to police.


