Suspect arrested, charged with capital murder in 2021 homicide
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 7:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A suspect has been arrested and charged with capital murder in the death investigation of Malik Tyrese Sutton back in 2021.
The Birmingham Police Department says 23-year-old Eren Johnson of Birmingham has been arrested and a capital murder warrant obtained.
Johnson is in the Jefferson County Jail with no bond.
Police say 25-year-old Malik Sutton of Birmingham was murdered in the 4200 block of Avenue L on Friday, October 29, 2021.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP
Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.