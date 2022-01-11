LawCall
Suspect arrested, charged with capital murder in 2021 homicide

23-year-old Eren Johnson
23-year-old Eren Johnson(Birmingham PD)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 7:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A suspect has been arrested and charged with capital murder in the death investigation of Malik Tyrese Sutton back in 2021.

The Birmingham Police Department says 23-year-old Eren Johnson of Birmingham has been arrested and a capital murder warrant obtained.

Johnson is in the Jefferson County Jail with no bond.

Police say 25-year-old Malik Sutton of Birmingham was murdered in the 4200 block of Avenue L on Friday, October 29, 2021.

