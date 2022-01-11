LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

St. Clair County Schools to make temporary move to virtual learning

({Source: WBRC})
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. CLAIR Co., Ala. (WBRC) - St Clair County Schools will temporarily transition to virtual learning because of the rising cases of COVID-19, according to the superintendent’s office.

Schools will go virtual for three days - January 13,14 and 18. Students are out of school on Monday, January 17 for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. They will return to in-person learning on Wednesday, January 19.

The district will set up sites for parents to pick up lunches on Thursday, and those details will be sent to parents and guardians.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Krystina Monique Rodriguez
Police: Mom locked 2 children out in cold, refused to let them back in
WBRC's Bryan Henry
WBRC reporter battled COVID-19
Car hits gas pump, starts fire in Birmingham
Car hits gas pump, starts fire at Birmingham gas station
20-year-old man killed in accident on Old Springville Road
20-year-old man dies in car crash after being ejected from vehicle
An 18-year-old in New Mexico is facing charges after police said she admitted to putting her...
Newborn found 6 hours after being thrown in dumpster, police say

Latest News

Person shot in Blount County
Source: WBRC video
2 boys shot in Tuscaloosa
Remembering Yasmine Wright
Community remembers Birmingham teen killed by a stray bullet as a leader and mentor
Source: WBRC video
8-year-old boy, 10-year-old boy shot in mother’s vehicle in Tuscaloosa