St. Clair County Schools to make temporary move to virtual learning

ST. CLAIR Co., Ala. (WBRC) - St Clair County Schools will temporarily transition to virtual learning because of the rising cases of COVID-19, according to the superintendent’s office.

Schools will go virtual for three days - January 13,14 and 18. Students are out of school on Monday, January 17 for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. They will return to in-person learning on Wednesday, January 19.

The district will set up sites for parents to pick up lunches on Thursday, and those details will be sent to parents and guardians.

